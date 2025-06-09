Competition And Consumer Law Round-Up

What's Inside This Issue?

This edition of the K&L Gates Competition & Consumer Law Round-Up provides a summary of recent and significant updates from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), as well as other noteworthy developments in the competition and consumer law space. If you wish to have any more detail about the issues outlined in this newsletter or discuss them further, please reach out to any member of the K&L Gates Competition and Consumer Law team.

Key Developments in Environmental / Greenwashing Guidance and Enforcement

EnergyAustralia Settles Greenwashing Action Brought by Advocacy Group

AU$8.25 Million Penalty Ordered Against Clorox for Misleading Greenwashing Claims

Enforcement

Oil and Gas Company Qteq Found to Have Engaged in Cartel Conduct

Federal Court Orders Captain Cook Vocational College to Pay AU$30.4 Million in Penalties for Unconscionable Conduct and Misleading Representations

ACCC Commences Proceedings Against Retailer City Beach for Noncompliant Button Battery Products

Mergers and Acquisitions

ACCC Raises Concerns With Rural Merchandiser Elders' Proposed Acquisition of Delta

Qube's Acquisition of MIRRAT Not Opposed by ACCC

Notifications and Authorisations

ACCC Proposes to Grant Authorisation to Australian Payment Network to Facilitate Wind Down of Cheque Industry

Noteworthy Developments

Mandatory Information Standard for Toppling Furniture Brought into Effect

