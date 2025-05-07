Is Green The New Black? Greenwashing And Consumer Protection In The Fashion Industry (Podcast)

Managing Partner Jeny Maier and co-host Puja Patel welcome Baker McKenzie attorneys David Baay and Katia Boneva-Desmicht to the ABA Antitrust Section's podcast Our Curious Amalgam to discuss greenwashing, consumer protection, and the resulting increase in legal scrutiny in the fashion industry.
Listen to this episode for a discussion of civil litigation in this space and government enforcement efforts on both sides of the Atlantic, from the FTC's Green Guides review to the European Commission's Green Claims Directive.
Listen below or on the Our Curious Amalgam podcast website.
