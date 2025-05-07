ARTICLE
7 May 2025

Is Green The New Black? Greenwashing And Consumer Protection In The Fashion Industry (Podcast)

AV
Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider

Contributor

Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider logo

Incisive. Inclusive. Invested. We’re Axinn.

Experienced, tenacious, and always trial-ready, we are committed to understanding complex legal challenges that impact the future of our clients’ businesses, globally.

Focusing on antitrust, intellectual property, and high-stakes litigation, our extensive teams in the U.S. possess deep knowledge and client-side experience across a range of sectors, including technology, healthcare, life sciences, and consumer products.

With a strong culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion, we build relationships with our clients and colleagues alike, helping communities and acting with purpose. Our client service, entrepreneurialism, and inquisitive nature sit at the heart of the firm, enabling us to prioritize client goals and achieve successful outcomes.

Explore Firm Details
Managing Partner Jeny Maier and co-host Puja Patel welcome Baker McKenzie attorneys David Baay and Katia Boneva-Desmicht to the ABA Antitrust Section's podcast Our Curious Amalgam...
United States Antitrust/Competition Law
Jeny M. Maier

Managing Partner Jeny Maier and co-host Puja Patel welcome Baker McKenzie attorneys David Baay and Katia Boneva-Desmicht to the ABA Antitrust Section's podcast Our Curious Amalgam to discuss greenwashing, consumer protection, and the resulting increase in legal scrutiny in the fashion industry.

Listen to this episode for a discussion of civil litigation in this space and government enforcement efforts on both sides of the Atlantic, from the FTC's Green Guides review to the European Commission's Green Claims Directive.

Listen below or on the Our Curious Amalgam podcast website.

1620950a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jeny M. Maier
Jeny M. Maier
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More