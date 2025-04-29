Managing Partner Jeny Maier Appears On Capitol Forum's ABA Spring 2025 Interview Series (Video)

Managing Partner Jeny Maier appeared on the Capitol Forum's ABA Spring 2025 Interview Series to discuss the antitrust M&A enforcement landscape under the new Trump administration.
The interview covered a wide range of notable topics, including:
- Takeaways from the first FTC merger challenge under the new administration and the return to mainstream theories of harm;
- The new administration's openness to merger remedies and what kinds of remedies may be accepted;
- The questions clients are asking most often, especially regarding the new merger guidelines and HSR form, and whether the new administration is open to changes;
- Whether the antitrust environment for M&A deals in the healthcare and tech sectors will change.
Watch the entire interview below.
