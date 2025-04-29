ARTICLE
29 April 2025

Managing Partner Jeny Maier Appears On Capitol Forum's ABA Spring 2025 Interview Series (Video)

AV
Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider

Contributor

Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider logo

Managing Partner Jeny Maier appeared on the Capitol Forum's ABA Spring 2025 Interview Series to discuss the antitrust M&A enforcement landscape under the new Trump administration.
United States Antitrust/Competition Law
Jeny M. Maier

The interview covered a wide range of notable topics, including:

  • Takeaways from the first FTC merger challenge under the new administration and the return to mainstream theories of harm;
  • The new administration's openness to merger remedies and what kinds of remedies may be accepted;
  • The questions clients are asking most often, especially regarding the new merger guidelines and HSR form, and whether the new administration is open to changes;
  • Whether the antitrust environment for M&A deals in the healthcare and tech sectors will change.

Watch the entire interview below.

Authors
Photo of Jeny M. Maier
Jeny M. Maier
