20 February 2026

Reel Talk Episode 3: Podcasting Through A New Lens (Video)

In this episode of "Reel Talk: Inside the Business of Entertainment," Anne Kennedy McGuire, deputy chair of the firm's Entertainment practice and chair of the Podcast industry group, is joined by Ben Riskin...
Anne Kennedy McGuire
In this episode of "Reel Talk: Inside the Business of Entertainment," Anne Kennedy McGuire, deputy chair of the firm's Entertainment practice and chair of the Podcast industry group, is joined by Ben Riskin, principal at Room Tone, to discuss the burgeoning trend of video podcasts and its impact on traditional content creation and distribution in the entertainment industry.

Ben provides insights into his journey with Room Tone, which operates in both audio and video production, highlighting the strategic shifts towards video podcasting. The conversation covers defining what constitutes a video podcast, contrasting it with traditional podcasts, and the evolving economic and distribution models.

Listeners can expect to gain a deeper understanding of the landscape changes brought by video podcasts and the strategic decisions producers face regarding ownership and monetization. This episode offers a valuable perspective on how platforms like YouTube are reshaping consumption patterns, creating new revenue opportunities while retaining audience engagement and narrative quality in audio content.

Anne Kennedy McGuire
