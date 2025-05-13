NAD Decision Addresses Torture Tests (Podcast)

self

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · NAD Decision Addresses Torture Tests

AppleSoundCloudSpotify

Hosted by Simone Roach, this episode covers a recent NAD decision about Rascals' claim that the Hydrolock Core in its diapers "holds up to 25 x its weight" and "absorbs 15 x its weight." P&G argued that Rascals supported its claims with tests that didn't mirror real-world use.

