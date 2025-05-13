NAD Decision Addresses Torture Tests (Podcast)

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Hosted by Simone Roach, this episode covers a recent NAD
decision about Rascals' claim that the Hydrolock Core in its
diapers "holds up to 25 x its weight" and "absorbs
15 x its weight." P&G argued that Rascals supported its
claims with tests that didn't mirror real-world use.
