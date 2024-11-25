Shaping The 119th Congress: Potential Committee Leadership...

Committee Likely Chair (R) Likely Ranking Member (D) Commentary

Agriculture Glenn "GT" Thompson (PA) David Scott (GA) Jim Costa (CA) Rep. Thompson is the current Chair. Rep. Scott is the current Ranking Member. Rep. Costa has announced that he plans to run against Scott for Ranking Member.

Appropriations Tom Cole (OK) Rosa DeLauro (CT) Rep. Cole is the current chair. Rep. DeLauro is the current Ranking Member.

Armed Services Mike Rogers (AL) Adam Smith (WA) Rep. Rogers is the current Chair. Rep. Smith is the current Ranking Member.

Budget Jodey Arrington (TX) Brendan Boyle (PA) Rep. Arrington is the current Chair. Rep. Boyle is the current Ranking Member.

Education and the Workforce Tim Walberg (MI) Burgess Owens (R-UT) Bobby Scott (VA) Current Chair Virginia Foxx (NC), who received a waiver to lead the Committee in the 118th Congress, is not seeking another waiver. Rep. Joe Wilson (SC), who is next in seniority, plans to seek the gavel on Foreign Affairs. Reps. Walberg and Owens have expressed interest in succeeding Rep. Foxx Rep. Scott is the current Ranking Member.

Energy and Commerce Bob Latta (OH) Brett Guthrie (KY) Frank Pallone (NJ) Current Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA) is retiring. Reps. Latta and Guthrie have announced they are seeking the gavel. Rep. Pallone is the current Ranking Member.

Ethics Michael Guest (MS) Veronica Escobar (TX) Rep. Guest is the current Chair. Current Ranking Member Susan Wild (PA) lost her race. Rep. Escobar could be tapped to take the top spot.

Financial Services Frank Lucas (OK) Bill Huizenga (MI) Andy Barr (KY) French Hill (AR) Maxine Waters (CA) Current Chair Patrick McHenry (NC) is retiring. Reps. Lucas, Huizenga, Barr and Hill are seeking the gavel. Rep. Waters is the current Ranking Member.

Foreign Affairs Joe Wilson (SC) Darrell Issa (CA) Ann Wagner (MO) Brian Mast (FL) Gregory Meeks (NY) Current Chair Michael McCaul (TX) is term limited. Reps. Wilson, Issa, Wagner and Mast have announced their interest in chairing the Committee. Rep. Meeks is the current Ranking Member.

Homeland Security Mark Green (TN) Bennie Thompson (MS) Rep. Green is the current Chair. Rep. Thompson is the current Ranking Member.

House Administration Bryan Steil (WI) Joe Morelle (NY) Rep. Steil is the current Chair. Rep. Morelle is the current Ranking Member.

Intelligence Mike Turner (OH) Jim Himes (CT) Rep. Turner is the current Chair. Rep. Himes is the current Ranking Member.

Judiciary Jim Jordan (OH) Jerry Nadler (NY) Rep. Jordan is the current Chair. Rep. Nadler is the current Ranking Member.

Natural Resources Bruce Westerman (AR) Raúl Grijalva (AZ) Jared Huffman (CA) Rep. Westerman is the current Chair. Rep. Grijalva is the current Ranking Member. Rep. Huffman has announced that he plans to run against Grijalva for Ranking Member.

Oversight and Accountability James Comer (KY) Jamie Raskin (MD) Rep. Comer is the current Chair. Rep. Raskin is the current Ranking Member.

Rules Guy Reschenthaler (PA) Virginia Foxx (NC) Pete Sessions (TX) ? Jim McGovern (MA) Current Chair Michael Burgess (TX) is retiring. Rep. Reschenthaler is next in seniority, but he also serves as the Chief Deputy Whip. Rep. Foxx previously served on the Committee, and Rep. Sessions chaired the Committee from January 3, 2013 – January 3, 2019. Both are seen as potential chairs, but the Rules Chair is appointed by the Speaker and is not decided by the Steering Committee so others could be in consideration. Rep. McGovern is the current Ranking Member.

Science, Space and Technology Brian Babin (TX) Zoe Lofgren (CA) Current Chair Frank Lucas (OK) is term limited and is seeking to chair Financial Services. Rep. Babin is likely to succeed Rep. Lucas. Rep. Lofgren is the current Ranking Member.

Small Business Roger Williams (TX) Roger Williams (TX) Rep. Williams is the current Chair. Rep. Velázquez is the current Ranking Member.

Transportation and Infrastructure Sam Graves (MO) Rick Crawford (AR) Rick Larsen (WA) Rep. Graves is the current Chair. He is term limited but has said he plans to seek a waiver. Rep. Crawford has announced he plans to seek the gavel. Rep. Larsen is the current Ranking Member.

Veterans' Affairs Mike Bost (IL) Mark Takano (CA) Rep. Bost is the current Chair. Rep. Takano is the current Ranking Member.

Ways and Means Jason Smith (MO) Richie Neal (MA) Rep. Smith is the current Chair. Rep. Neal is the current Ranking Member.

Aging Rick Scott (FL) Bob Casey (PA) Kirsten Gillibrand (NY) Current Ranking Member Mike Braun (IN) is not seeking reelection. Others ahead of Sen. Scott in seniority already lead other committees. Current Chair Bob Casey's (PA) race is heading to a recount. If Sen. Casey loses, Sen. Gillibrand is next in seniority.

Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry John Boozman (AR) Amy Klobuchar (MN) Sen. Boozman is the current Ranking Member. Current Chair Debbie Stabenow (MI) is retiring. Sen. Klobuchar currently chairs Rules & Administration but is likely to take the Ranking Member spot on Ag.

Appropriations Susan Collins (ME) Patty Murray (WA) Sen. Collins is the current Vice Chair and is likely to Chair in the next Congress, even though Sen. Mitch McConnell (KY) is stepping down as Republican Leader and has the seniority to lead the Committee. Sen. Murray is the current Chair.

Armed Services Roger Wicker (MS) Jack Reed (RI) Sen. Wicker is the current Ranking Member. Sen. Reed is the current Chair.

Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Tim Scott (SC) Elizabeth Warren (MA) Sen. Scott is the current Ranking Member. Current Chair Sherrod Brown (OH) lost his race, as did Sen. Jon Tester (MT), who is next in seniority. Others ahead of Sen. Warren in seniority lead other committees.

Budget Lindsey Graham (SC) Jeff Merkley (OR) Tim Kaine (VA) Sen. Chuck Grassley (IA) is the current Ranking Member. He is term limited as Ranking Member of Judiciary, but he has two years remaining as Chair. Sen. Graham, who was Ranking Member on Budget in the 117th Congress, is expected to chair the Committee in the 119th Congress. Current Chair Sheldon Whitehouse (RI) is likely to lead EPW. Others ahead of Sen. Merkley in seniority lead other committees. Sen. Merkley could also choose to lead Rules & Administration, and Sen. Kaine is then next in seniority.

Commerce, Science and Transportation Ted Cruz (TX) Maria Cantwell (WA) Sen. Cruz is the current Ranking Member. Sen. Cantwell is the current Chair.

Energy and Natural Resources Mike Lee (UT) Martin Heinrich (NM) Current Ranking Member John Barrasso (WY) has been elected Majority Whip for the next Congress. Sen. Risch is ahead of Sen. Lee in seniority, but he is Ranking Member of Foreign Relations. Current Chair Joe Manchin (WV) is retiring. Others ahead of Sen. Heinrich in seniority lead other committees.

Environment and Public Works Shelley Moore Capito (WV) Sheldon Whitehouse (RI) Sen. Capito is the current Ranking Member. Current Chair Tom Carper (DE) is retiring. Others ahead of Sen. Whitehouse in seniority lead other committees.

Ethics James Lankford (OK) James Lankford (OK) Sen. Lankford is the current Vice Chair. Sen. Coons is the current Chair.

Finance Mike Crapo (ID) Ron Wyden (OR) Sen. Crapo is the current Ranking Member. Sen. Wyden is the current Chair.

Foreign Relations Jim Risch (ID) Jeanne Shaheen (NH) Sen. Risch is the current Ranking Member. Current Chair Ben Cardin (MD) is retiring, and Sen. Shaheen is next in seniority.

Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Bill Cassidy (LA) Bernie Sanders (I-VT) Sen. Cassidy is the current Ranking Member. Sen. Sanders in the current Chair.

Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Rand Paul (KY) Gary Peters (MI) Sen. Paul is the current Ranking Member. Sen. Peters is the current Chair.

Indian Affairs Lisa Murkowski (AK) Brian Schatz (HI) Sen. Murkowski is the current Ranking Member. Sen. Schatz is the current Chair.

Intelligence Tom Cotton (AR) Mark Warner (VA) Current Vice Chair Marco Rubio (FL) has been nominated to serve as Trump's Secretary of State. Others ahead of Sen. Cotton in seniority lead other committees. Sen. Warner is the current Chair.

Judiciary Chuck Grassley (IA) Dick Durbin (IL) Sen. Lindsey Graham (SC) is the current Ranking Member. While Sen. Grassley is term limited as Ranking Member, he has two years remaining as Chair under a Republican majority. Sen. Durbin is the current Chair.

Rules and Administration Deb Fischer (NE) Alex Padilla (CA) Jeff Merkley (OR) Sen. Fischer is the current Ranking Member. Current Chair Amy Klobuchar (MN) is likely to take the top spot on Ag, and if Sen. Merkley chooses to take Budget, Sen. Padilla is next in seniority.

Small Business and Entrepreneurship Joni Ernst (IA) Ed Markey (MA) Sen. Ernst is the current Ranking Member. Current Chair Jeanne Shaheen (NH) is expected to be Ranking Member on Foreign Relations, and Sen. Maria Cantwell (WA), who has more seniority than Sen. Markey, is the lead on Commerce.