No Line Of Sight: Due Execution And Presence In The Estate Of Kathleen Coady

District Judge Chloë Phillips has given judgment in Coady v Coady PT-2023-BHM-000025 (Business & Property Courts in Birmingham (Probate)), determining as a preliminary issue whether a Covid‑era "garden signing" satisfied s.9 of the Wills Act 1837. The court held that it did not, with the result that the will of 25 April 2020 was invalid.

This is a first‑instance decision of a District Judge and does not establish any binding precedent. But the decision is an interesting one, harking back to the early days of the pandemic when we were all grappling with the logistics of making wills whilst observing social distancing – a point in time when we were worrying about maintaining a distance of 2 metres at all times and disinfecting pens (and candidly in my own household disinfecting the shopping).

The facts

The deceased, Kathleen Bernadette Coady, died on 18 November 2022. The disputed will, dated 25 April 2020, appointed one son (the Defendant, Gerard) as sole executor and left him the residue, accompanied by a memorandum explaining the exclusion of the other children. An earlier will dated 31 March 2017 appointed another son (the Claimant, Peter) as executor, made a series of legacies to children and grandchildren, and left residue to him. The net estate was modest, stated at about £191,756.

Proceedings were issued by Peter in February 2023, initially alleging that the 2020 Will was invalid for lack of testamentary capacity, lack of knowledge and approval and as having been obtained by undue influence and fraud. After various interim skirmishes, the court permitted an amendment of the particulars of claim to introduce a new ground of challenge: want of due execution under s.9 of the Wills Act 1837. A preliminary issue hearing was listed to deal with that issue alone.

Everyone agreed that the ceremony took place with Mrs Coady seated just inside her open back door; the two neighbours, Edna and David Meeson, were outside at a garden table some 8–12 feet away.

Gerard said that his mother had said hello to the witnesses and thanked them for agreeing to witness the Will. He claimed that he read out the solicitor's execution sheet and the Will whilst the Meesons stood outside, and that his mother had acknowledged her understanding of the Will, signed in the witnesses' view, and that the witnesses then signed in her presence.

The Meesons' account was different. They each described a hurried "just in and out" visit, in which the deceased did not speak, gesture or in any way acknowledge their presence. David said that the testatrix "looked drugged up" and Edna described her as being "like a zombie". They maintained that they did not see the testatrix sign; that the testatrix did not acknowledge the will; and she could not see them when they signed at the garden table. They signed where directed, without reading the document, and were reassured by Gerard that when it was safe to do so a solicitor would come out to see the testatrix, explain and read the Will to her and make sure she understood it. But for that reassurance, Edna said that she would not have signed the Will. She also said that if Gerard had read out the solicitor's instructions on execution, she would not have signed.

Interestingly, Gerard's account of the events was tested against the Meesons by having Gerard read the Will out in court whilst being timed; which took 5 minutes 37 seconds. On his case, the garden ceremony had taken around 6 – 7 minutes but had also involved reading the execution sheet, "chat" at the start and end, and referring back to the instruction sheet at each step. Conversely, the Meesons were adamant that they were in the garden for a very short time – around two minutes on David's evidence and less than five minutes on Edna's account.

A further curious feature was a typed 'statement' dated February 2023, which bore the Meesons' signatures and purportedly corroborated Gerard's account of the occasion of execution. It surfaced late (after service of the Meesons' witness statements), misspelt both their names, cited the wrong will date, and carried the printed footer "GEOLOGY FOR BEGINNERS REPORT".

Despite multiple requests, the original version of the February 2023 document was never produced. Gerard said he had drafted it after speaking to a solicitor and kept it in a box with the 2020 Will, but claimed to have forgotten about it or not to think it relevant when asked why he had not disclosed it. Both Meesons denied knowingly endorsing its substance; Edna said she had been told "just sign it and I'll fill it in after" and that she had thought that Gerard would just put in the document that she and David had signed the Will, which was true.

The applicable law

Section 9 of the Wills Act 1837 requires, in summary, that (i) the will is signed by the testator (or at her direction), intending thereby to give it effect; (ii) the signature is made or acknowledged in the presence of two or more witnesses present at the same time; and (iii) each witness attests and signs in the presence of the testator.

For wills made between 31 January 2020 and 31 January 2024 only, "presence" could include video conference; otherwise it means physical presence with line of sight.

The decision

The judge preferred the evidence of Edna and David Meeson. Each gave clear, consistent accounts (and gave evidence whilst the other was out of court). Their description of distances and positioning supported the conclusion that the testatrix could not see them sign and that they did not see her sign or hear any acknowledgment.

By contrast, aspects of Gerard's evidence were implausible when tested, including the likely length of the process which the judge concluded would have taken much longer than even Gerard's estimated 6 – 7 minutes if his account was true.

The February 2023 document undermined the defence. Its odd features, late appearance and Gerard's implausible explanations for non‑disclosure damaged his credibility. The judge accepted Edna's evidence that she would not have signed a document bearing a misspelt name and given the content of the document as disclosed. David accepted he may have signed something "just to get it out of the way", but would not have endorsed the substance if he had read it.

Consequently, the judge concluded that the requirements of s.9 were not met. The testatrix's signature was not made or acknowledged in the presence of two witnesses present together, and the witnesses did not sign in her presence. The 2020 will was therefore invalid.

Learning points for practitioners