Our Private Wealth And Inheritance Team: Securing Your Future

Planning for the future is one of the most important steps you can take to protect your loved ones and your legacy.

The Importance of Putting a Will in Place

Many people put off making a Will, assuming it's something to think about later in life. However, without a Will, your estate may not be distributed according to your wishes, leaving your loved ones facing legal complications at an already difficult time. A well-structured Will gives you peace of mind that your assets will go to the right people and that your family's future is secure. Whether you need a straightforward Will or something more complex, our team can help you put the right plan in place.

Lasting Powers of Attorney: Planning for the Unexpected

A Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) is just as important as a Will when it comes to future planning. It allows you to appoint someone you trust to make decisions on your behalf in your lifetime if you become unable to do so. Without an LPA, your loved ones may face lengthy legal processes to gain control of your financial or healthcare decisions, adding stress at a difficult time. Our team can help you set up an LPA, ensuring you have a trusted person in place to safeguard your interests.

Lifetime Inheritance Tax Planning: Protecting Your Wealth for the Future

Inheritance Tax (IHT) can significantly reduce the amount your beneficiaries receive from your estate. However, careful Lifetime Inheritance Tax Planning can help mitigate tax liabilities, allowing you to pass on more of your wealth to your loved ones. From gifting strategies to the use of trusts, there are various ways to manage your estate tax-efficiently. Our experts will work with you to explore the best options for your circumstances, ensuring your assets are protected for future generations.

At Herrington Carmichael, we take a professional yet friendly approach, making estate planning straightforward and stress-free.

Take control of your future today.

