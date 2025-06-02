ARTICLE
2 June 2025

New Measures Will Encourage Companies To Report Fraud

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

Contributor

United Kingdom Criminal Law
Tom Grodecki
Cadwalader partner Tom Grodecki authored an article in The Times, "New measures will encourage companies to report fraud," published on May 28.

In the article, Tom explores how new guidance from the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is shifting the balance of risk and reward for companies considering whether to self-report corporate misconduct.

The SFO's updated approach raises a presumption in favor of deferred prosecution agreements for companies that fully cooperate, a key difference from prior guidance. Coupled with proposed whistleblower reward reforms and advancements in AI-assisted investigations, these changes may put extra pressure on companies to come forward.

Tom highlights the implications for corporate boards, noting that these developments warrant a reassessment of internal compliance strategies and reporting frameworks.

Tom Grodecki
