How Does An Internal Investigation Affect An Inquest?

After having recently represented a Registered Provider of Social Housing (RP) during an inquest following the death of one of their residents in supported housing, the importance of an internal investigation and thorough witness evidence came into clear focus.
The internal investigation shed light on changes that were required and which had been implemented by the date of the inquest to which our client's witness could speak to. This satisfied the Coroner that there was no risk of future deaths and our client faced no adverse findings or criticism.
This inquest exemplifies the importance to take proactive steps to objectively review the circumstances leading to the unexpected death of a resident and implementing lessons learnt. These internal investigations drive change within an organisation, assist in satisfying the Coroner that a similar situation will not occur again, thus limiting risk and criticism.
