Could Tommy Robinson Face Extradition Proceedings?

Earlier this month, far-right rallies took place up and down the country, sparking concerns about rioting and street violence.



Tommy Robinson, the far-right founder of the English Defence League, even promoted one such event in Glasglow.



Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, left the country at the end of July, but he could face extradition if he does not return in October to attend court.



As reported by iNews, Robinson was meant to appear in court on Monday 29 July over accusations that he breached an injunction by spreading false allegations about a Syrian refugee, but he left the UK on Sunday night, the High Court was told.



The High Court judge presiding over Robinson's case said that a draft warrant should be issued for his arrest to ensure that he attends his contempt of court hearing at the end of October. However, this warrant could not be executed while Robsinson is abroad.



Diana Czugler spoke to iNews about how the legal aspects of this case, including various scenarios possibly facing Robinson, whether extradition might be on the cards and how that process would work.



Diana said:

"If they know in which country [Robinson] is, the arrest warrant could be converted into an extradition request.



"If they don't know, the arrest warrant could be converted into a notice to be circulated on Interpol's systems, with a view of locating him. However, extradition processes are long winded and depend on the country he's in and whether he resists extradition; it would be likely that that process has not concluded by the time the hearing takes place in late October."

