A Neat Deal: UK-India Trade Deal Lifts Spirits In The Scotch Whisky Industry

Producers of Scotch Whisky are rejoicing following the announcement of a trade deal between the UK and India deemed 'transformational' for the UK spirits industry.

It is well known that India is the world's largest consumer of whisky and consumes nearly more whisky than the rest of the world combined - nearly one in two bottles of whisky is sold in India. Indian-made whisky is popular, but so is traditional Scotch Whisky.

Whilst currently the high tariffs mean that the Indian market has been mostly reserved for the larger Scotch Whisky producers, the significant reductions will make the market more accessible to smaller distilleries. In turn, Indian whisky drinkers will be able to access a much wider variety of whiskies. Commentators believe the deal could be worth billions to the Scotch Whisky export market.

The changes are not expected to come into force for up to a year, so now is the ideal time for any producers to consider protecting their brand via a trade mark registration in India so that they are ready to go once the reduced tariffs kick in. Trade mark protection in India can be obtained either through a Madrid Protocol International Registration, or via a national trade mark.

Marks & Clerk can help with this - we work closely with associate firms in India to help our clients ensure their brands are protected there.

The agreement will see tariffs on whisky and gin slashed from 150% to 75%, before falling to 40% by the 10th year of the deal www.thespiritsbusiness.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.