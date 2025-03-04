Meghan Markle's Brand Delay – The Trade Mark Drama She Should've Expected!

Meghan Markle's highly anticipated lifestyle brand, originally named American Riviera Orchard, has encountered delays in its launch. Now rebranded as As Ever, the venture—touted as a significant project for the Sussexes—continues to grapple with trade mark and branding challenges.

The brand aims to focus on food, gardening, and entertaining—areas Meghan has long been passionate about. However, the As Ever name faced initial rejection due to conflicts with existing trade marks in the US. Although it has since been approved in certain classes, concerns remain about its use for clothing.

Meghan's upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, is set to premiere in March, but the brand's products won't be available for months. The delay has sparked speculation, with insiders pointing to the trade mark issues as the primary causes for the holdup.

The challenges surrounding As Ever serve as a perfect reminder of the importance of conducting a thorough trade mark search before launching a brand—unless you're fond of playing legal "whack-a-mole." Imagine selecting the perfect name for your business, only to discover it's already owned by someone else. A proper trade mark search could have spared Meghan the hassle of rebranding and/or navigating the complex legal landscape she now finds herself in.

So, if you're planning to launch your own brand, take a moment to ensure your name is as unique as your vision. Trust us, a little effort upfront will save you months of frustration—and money.

On 4 March, the Duchess' new Netflix series – With Love, Meghan – will land on screens, after it was postponed for several months due to the LA wildfires. Many expected As Ever to debut at a similar time, especially since Page Six revealed that the Duchess has partnered with the streaming giant to sell her own products. However, the launch of the series and the brand will not be as cohesive as most people expected.

