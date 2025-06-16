ARTICLE
16 June 2025

Smell-a-like And Dupe Perfumes: An Interview With Susanne Bilderbeek And Olivia Petter (Podcast)

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis interview their HGF colleagues Susanne Bilderbeek and Olivia Petter on smell-a-like perfumes and compare and contrast UK, Benelux and German trade mark and copyright case law...
Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis interview their HGF colleagues Susanne Bilderbeek and Olivia Petter on smell-a-like perfumes and compare and contrast UK, Benelux and German trade mark and copyright case law on perfume comparison lists and smell-a-like perfumes.

Timestaps:

  • 4:54 So-called smell-alike perfumes case law
  • 8:40 Smell-alike perfumes and German case law
  • 15:00 Is there any UK case law on this

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

