Smell-a-like And Dupe Perfumes: An Interview With Susanne Bilderbeek And Olivia Petter (Podcast)

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis interview their HGF colleagues Susanne Bilderbeek and Olivia Petter on smell-a-like perfumes and compare and contrast UK, Benelux and German trade mark and copyright case law on perfume comparison lists and smell-a-like perfumes.

Timestaps:

4:54 So-called smell-alike perfumes case law

8:40 Smell-alike perfumes and German case law

15:00 Is there any UK case law on this

