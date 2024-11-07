Intervention & Regulation - Chapter Four Of The Visionaries

Economic uncertainty, high taxation, and regulatory changes challenge private clients aiming to protect and grow their wealth. These factors demand proactive measures to ensure compliance and optimise wealth preservation strategies.

In this chapter, our experts explore how these factors shape wealth management, offering expert guidance on tax efficiency, navigating financial complexities, and safeguarding assets within their jurisdictions. Marcelo Pupo highlights Brazil's tax reforms, aimed at simplifying the complex tax system and reducing litigation.

While these reforms intend to create a more business-friendly environment, he notes that the implementation of these changes will require careful oversight, particularly in areas affecting international investments and succession planning.

James Daneri and Rachel Forster discuss California's real estate market, focusing on rising regulations surrounding foreign ownership of property. As states enact new laws restricting land acquisitions by non-citizens, they argue that the regulatory landscape remains fragmented and could impact future foreign investments.

In the Philippines, Randolf de Guzman and Hector Pascual explore the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program (CTRP), designed to streamline tax laws and foster economic growth. They caution that while these reforms aim to simplify the tax system, ongoing political and economic pressures may complicate wealth management, making proactive regulation essential for future stability.

Our latest Visionaries publication features 24 members from 18 jurisdictions. Dive into the first of four insightful chapters addressing global business challenges in a year of elections, with this edition covering Technology, Transgressive Behaviour, Geopolitical Climate, and Intervention & Regulation.

