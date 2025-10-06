Will The New Prospectus Rules Lead To A Greater PIPEline Of Private Investments In Public Equity In The UK?

Changes, effective 19 January 2026, are set to make PIPEs faster and more accessible for UK-listed companies and investors.

Key Takeaways

Far fewer follow-on equity raises will require a prospectus.

Pre-emption expectations, discount limits, Takeover Code thresholds, and Listing Rules considerations still shape deal structures.

PEG guidance is pending and may influence market norms on size, use of proceeds, and pricing.

Early planning of authorities, documentation, and stakeholder engagement will position issuers to move quickly.

Issuers should review and, if appropriate, seek enhanced non-pre-emptive authorities at the next AGM.

What is a PIPE?

A PIPE typically involves an investor acquiring a non-controlling stake in a listed company by subscribing for convertible instruments and/or listed ordinary shares, typically issued at a discount. For issuers, PIPEs can deliver quick, and more cost-effective, access to equity. For investors, they offer upside participation with a discount that cushions downside risk, and – depending on the deal size – potential governance rights.

Key Changes Under the New Prospectus Rules

On 15 July 2025 the Financial Conduct Authority published final rules for the new Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations regime, which will replace the existing UK Prospectus Regulation from 19 January 2026. Under the new rules, post‑IPO, the threshold at which an issuer must publish a prospectus for a further issue of securities will rise from 20% to 75% of existing share capital (and up to 100% for closed‑ended investment funds). This materially increases flexibility, shortens timelines and reduces administrative burden for issuers.

Practical Application Impacted by Investor Guidance

It should, however, be noted that the Financial Reporting Council's Pre-Emption Group – which publishes guidance on the disapplication of pre-emption rights and monitors and reports on how this guidance is applied – has not yet commented on the new regime.

One of the main challenges for UK PIPEs has historically been, and continues to be, the regulatory constraints around non-pre-emptive issuances of shares. Listed companies typically seek annual shareholder authorities to issue a limited percentage of shares on a non‑pre‑emptive basis.

The Pre-Emption Group Guidelines currently recommend up to 10% of the issued ordinary share capital in any one year, with a further 10% for acquisitions or specified capital investments announced contemporaneously or undertaken in the preceding 12 months. Shareholders can approve higher limits (for example, higher levels are not uncommon in the context of growth companies on AIM) although these tend to be fact specific and on a case by case basis.

There are also other regulatory and practical considerations relevant to UK PIPEs including:

Shareholder approval for non-pre-emptive issues If the issuer is listed on the Main Market, shareholder approval will be required for any issuances at a price representing more than a 10% discount. The Pre-Emption Group Guidelines recommend further restricting this to 5% if the shares are issued on a non-pre-emptive basis. Takeover Code Under the UK Takeover Code, 30% is the threshold for a mandatory offer. If an investor and its concert parties would cross that threshold, the investor and issuer may need to seek the Takeover Panel's consent to the issuance and obtain a waiver of the obligation to make a mandatory offer (a ‘Code whitewash'). Controlling Shareholder If a Code whitewash (above) is granted, the UK Listing Rules set out a controlling shareholder (broadly a shareholder with 30% or more of the voting rights) regime which will need to be adhered to. However, following changes to the UK Listing Rules last year, written relationship agreements between an issuer and a controlling shareholder are no longer required. Lock Up and Standstill Investors often required to agree to a lock-up and standstill terms for a period of time, typically around six to 12 months depending on the size of the investment. Information If an investor receives material non-public information (e.g., via diligence or board/observer rights), trading in issuer shares is restricted until information is cleansed. Fund Constitutional Restrictions Significant minority investments in listed companies outside of a public to private strategy are not always permitted by a fund's investment mandate, which will need to be reviewed for any restrictions. Significant or Related Party Transactions If the investor is an existing shareholder in the issuer, whether the PIPE transaction would classify as a significant or related party transaction under the UK Listing Rules, and any related disclosure requirements, should be considered.

While regulatory considerations beyond the prospectus regime will continue to apply, the higher prospectus threshold for further issues is a welcome development for issuers and investors exploring PIPEs in the UK as a means to access and deploy capital.

