Tech 10 – Episode 1: Disruption And Transformation (Video)

Welcome to the Tech 10, a video series that explores the key questions driving technological change and innovation today.

Across 10 episodes in 2025, we'll bring the future of technology to the forefront of the boardroom agenda, homing in on the hottest trending topics – from AI to tech modernisation, cybersecurity and privacy to data foundations.

To help business leaders shape a competitive advantage in 2025, we bring insights from industry experts, clients, and real-world case studies to redefine how technology in its many forms is being harnessed as a driver of growth, innovation, and resilience.

In our first episode, Paul Kelly speaks to John Cotterell, CEO of Endava, a leading provider of next-generation technology services. They discuss the transformation opportunities presented by disruption, examining how organisations can harness these forces to stay ahead in an era of persistent, rapid change.

