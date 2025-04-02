Fraser Of Allander Institute & Deloitte Highlight Scotland's AI And Energy Transition Opportunities

The Fraser of Allander Institute of the University of Strathclyde and Deloitte have launched a year-long collaboration titled Driving Growth: Innovation and Sustainability in Scotland.

The Fraser of Allander Institute of the University of Strathclyde and Deloitte have launched a year-long collaboration titled Driving Growth: Innovation and Sustainability in Scotland. The series will see the two organisations collaborate to produce research, discussion, and analysis on sustainable economic growth in Scotland with a focus on the energy transition and AI, and digital innovation.

The collaboration has already produced a publication discussing productivity and employment in the renewable sector in Scotland. An area of particular interest in this publication is the discussion of innovation and AI in Scotland. Collected survey data shows that digital and computing-related firms are much more likely to be engaging in innovation than other industry sectors. For example, 62% of businesses operating in the manufacture of computers, electrical and optical equipment engage in innovation, compared with the economy-wide average of 32%. Regarding AI, Scotland was found to have the highest proportion of computer studies students per population in the UK.

This represents a real opportunity for Scotland. The human resources are available, offering the possibility to be a global leader in innovation in the next generation of digital and AI technology. If these two are applied to the abundant renewable resources available in Scotland, the area could become a world leader in high-tech green energy solutions. Scotland could lead the way in tackling issues related to AI's increased data center power requirements as well as upgrading outdated grid infrastructure at pace in order to handle renewable energy sectors. I am excited to see what content the collaboration will produce next.

It shows that while Scotland has made significant progress in decarbonising the energy system, which has been accompanied by a growth in jobs in renewables, there are still huge opportunities in Scotland as we seek to decarbonise our homes, buildings and transport system.

