Northern Lights Shines - CO2 Ready!

Having worked with Equinor AS on IP in connection with the Northern Lights project, it was exciting to read that the infrastructure is now built and ready to receive, and store, CO2.

Northern Lights is the world's first cross-border CO2 transport and storage facility, with its control centre near Bergen, Norway. CO2 is captured by producers, shipped in liquid form to the terminal at Oygarden, from where it is transported by pipeline to an offshore location below the seabed for permanent storage.

Large scale carbon capture, transport and storage (CCS) will play a key role in the energy transition as it offers a solution for large and hard-to-abate industrial emitters that need to decarbonise their processes. www.equinor.com/...

