James Vernor-Miles Comments On Legal And Lifestyle Challenges Of Countryside Moves In Tatler

James's comments were published in Tatler, 2 September 2025, and can be seen here.

James Vernor-Miles, head of our Residential Property department, offers a practical perspective on the challenges of relocating from London to the countryside.

He warns that rural property searches differ significantly from London's market, where choice is abundant. In the countryside, scarcity is a major factor: buyers may need to compromise on location or features and prepare for extensive travel during the search.

He also highlights the unfamiliar legal considerations that often arise, such as rights of way, private drainage and grazing licences, as well as the higher running costs associated with larger rural homes; think extra vehicles, garden maintenance, and general upkeep.

James stresses that preparation is key. He advises lining up a lawyer early to avoid delays when the ideal property appears and suggests breaking the chain by selling your London home and renting in the countryside for six to 12 months. This approach allows families to refine their priorities and understand what truly matters before committing to a purchase.

Location remains paramount, with strong demand for areas offering good commuting links to London, as many buyers still value easy access to the city.

The article also explores broader considerations, from balancing lifestyle expectations to navigating school admissions. Experts recommend realistic wish-lists, cautioning against over-ambitious properties that require significant management or costly renovations.

Education often drives relocation decisions, with consultants urging families to prioritise community, pastoral care, and practicalities like transport links over league tables.

Ultimately, moving to the countryside can deliver the idyllic lifestyle many seek, but only with careful planning, flexibility and a clear understanding of the realities involved.

Read the full article on the Tatler website [external link].

