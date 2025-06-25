Build Or Face Consequences: Government's Bold Proposals To Accelerate Housing Delivery – Technical Consultation

Delayed Homes Penalty – A solution or a new set of problems?

The Working Paper states that the government is "exploring the possibility" of introducing a new tool for local authorities: the "Delayed Homes Penalty". This doesn't sound like it's a done deal and informed and evidenced industry feedback may yet see this off but let's look at what is proposed.

The proposal is that the DHP would allow local authorities to impose financial penalties on developers or landowners who fall "substantially behind" timelines, set out in the agreed build-out statement, without "reasonable justification". Developers delivering 90% or less of the agreed build-out schedule would have to justify delays to the local planning authority, and if the delays cannot be shown to have been caused by external factors, such as severe weather or unexpected site issues, then developers may face a penalty.

The DHP would apply to sites exceeding a certain size threshold (which is yet to be determined) and would charge developers or landowners for each delayed home, with penalties calculated as a percentage of the house price or by reference to local Council Tax rates.

Further guidance is needed on how the DHP would work in practice. For instance, how will it account for phased developments or changes in land ownership? How will collected funds be used, and do local planning authorities have the resources to track and enforce delays?

The risk, as with build-out statements, is that another procedural layer is added that slows down the planning and development process. We're at a point in the economic cycle where viability is challenging, and while the government wants developers to have a laser focus on delivery, it might find that the avoidance of financial penalties becomes the main focus – which is not the intended consequence.

Alongside the DHP, the government is also proposing to switch on the revised completion notice procedure set out in LURA. It will enable a local authority to serve a completion notice, if it considers that a development will not be completed within a reasonable time, without the need for the Secretary of State to approve it. No detail is provided as to what is meant by a "reasonable time" but, presumably, it will be aligned with the tests that would enable a DHP to be levied so that a slow build out could provide developers with a double whammy: a financial penalty and a removal of planning permission. Responses to the consultation must surely resist this.

Compulsory Purchase Orders

Reforms to the use of compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) are firmly on the agenda, with the Government intending to implement reforms introduced by LURA to allow the conditional confirmation of CPOs. The aim is to de-risk the use of CPOs on stalled sites, and to take the sting out of alternative development proposals for a site in the decision whether to confirm the order. Secondary legislation is expected later this year to bring these changes into effect.

Mixed Tenure Thresholds

Finally, the Working Paper highlights that sites with higher levels of affordable homes or Build to Rent housing are delivered at a faster rate. The Government is proposing a partnership model, potentially requiring sites above a certain size (e.g. 500 units) to adopt a mixed tenure approach. The Consultation seeks views on the appropriate threshold above which sites must deliver on a mixed tenure basis.