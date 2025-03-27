NHF Housing Finance Conference: Key Takeaways

Reflecting on a fantastic few days in Liverpool for the NHF Housing Finance Conference. The Devonshires team was out in force, hosting a thoroughly enjoyable networking drinks on the Wednesday evening and our Partners Gemma Bell and Samantha Grix featuring as panel experts on recovery planning and rent revolution!
There were lots of interesting conversations about funding and we have detailed our key takeaways from the event below:
- The NHF's Kate Henderson noted that the Government's 1.5 million homes target was ambitious but the right target. We need to operate within the political and economic environment we're in but in order to achieve the target it is critical to unlock barriers such as planning legislation and a shortage of skilled labour.
- A long term, outcomes-focused housing strategy is much needed from the Government; ideally, a cross-departmental, cross-party approach with input from housing, treasury, pensions and education is needed.
- There is an urgent need for a long term, stable rent settlement and associations view rent convergence as the best option to provide much needed income and fairness for residents.
- Data continues to be a focus, along with ensuring mitigation strategies are tested robustly. These themes are particularly critical in the context of mergers, rescue and recovery planning.
- For associations looking at or working through mergers, the themes of capacity, resilience, strong leadership and always remembering value for the customer were identified as fundamental to the success of a partnership.
- Lenders don't like surprises! Early engagement and transparency are vital in working towards an open relationship with lenders and enable them to be flexible in their support of business plans and increased expenditure.
Looking forward to next year already!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.