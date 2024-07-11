Travel is essential in people's daily lives, and it also plays a vital role in economic prosperity with the transport sector contributing an estimated £67.9 billion to the UK's GDP in 2023. But the modes of transport used means that the sector is also the UK's largest emitter of greenhouses gasses.

In order for the transport sector to be fit for the future, there is a drastic need to change how people travel to achieve the UK's commitment to achieving net zero by 2050.

In our new report 'Making transport fit for the future', launched in collaboration with London Transport Museum, Mott MacDonald and Hitachi Rail, we examine how transport can better support low-carbon futures by giving people more reasons to choose sustainable travel and address the current challenges facing the UK's transport system.

The report gathers insight from discussions and workshop events with decision makers, operators, business and transport practitioners, as well as learnings from case studies, to explore current travel and lifestyle trends, and the future thinking needed to set a long-term vision for transport.

'Making transport fit for the future' examines these in three building blocks that provide a framework to adapt to future needs:

Strong foundations: the needs of today.

Visionary outlook: creating the desired future vision.

Bold transition: the opportunities, challenges and steps that need to be taken to get there.

The aim of these building blocks is to create a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable transport system in the UK and ensure that our transport sector is fit for the future.

