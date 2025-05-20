Supporting Life-Changing Work: Hats For Headway And Spinal Injury Association Awareness Day

Friday 16 May marks two important awareness initiatives that are changing lives across the UK and that Higgs is proudly supporting.

National charity Headway's annual Hats for Headway campaign and the Spinal Injuries Association's Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Day both shine a spotlight on people rebuilding their lives after life-altering injuries.

Headway: A lifeline after brain injury

Every 90 seconds, someone in the UK is admitted to hospital with a brain injury. That's over 350,000 people each year whose lives change in an instant.

Headway provides crucial support services across the country. They offer rehabilitation programmes, community support groups, and help navigating the practical challenges that follow brain injury.

Their annual fundraiser and awareness campaign, Hats for Headway raises funds to ensure their essential work continues. Wearing a hat in support and making a donation helps fund support groups, carer programs, and advocacy work.

SIA: Champions for spinal cord injury support

Every day, three people sustain a spinal cord injury in the UK. The Spinal Injuries Association (SIA) ensures they don't face their new reality alone. SIA provides peer support from people who truly understand. The charity's specialist nurse advocates help navigate complex healthcare systems.

Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Day helps to highlight the everyday challenges and triumphs of people living with spinal injuries.

Why do these causes matter to Higgs LLP?

Andy Shaw, Partner and Head of Personal Injury and Medical Negligence said: "We're proud to support these two remarkable charities. Through our work, we've seen how Headway and SIA become anchors for people when they're most vulnerable. Their practical support transforms lives. Brain and spinal injuries don't just affect individuals – they impact entire families.

"These charities provide the information, emotional support, and community that make an enormous difference in recovery journeys."

Looking ahead, 19 – 25 May marks Headway's Action for Brain Injury week and focuses on issues faced by individuals and families affected by brain injury. The week provides an important platform to raise awareness, advocate for changes and engage communities. This year, the theme is 'on a good day' which aims to tell the fluctuating and unpredictable nature of brain injury, highlighting the gap between capabilities on a good day versus a bad day.

