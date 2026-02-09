Cher(r)y On Top For Liverpool Automotive HQ

It is great to see that Chery Commercial Vehicle has announced that it will be establishing its European headquarters in my home city of Liverpool. The new HQ will be a central hub that will support R&D for the parent company of the increasingly well-known brands Omoda and Jaecoo.

The announcement was made during Prime Minister Keir Starmer's recent visit to China and continues the centuries-long connection between Liverpool and China, embodied in the largest paifang (Chinese gate) of its type outside of China. Liverpool City Region Mayor, Steve Rotheram, is reported as saying "Chery Commerical Vehicle's landmark decision to base its European HQ in our city region is a fantastic vote of confidence in our advanced manufacturing and green innovation sectors".

Chery is already starting to seek protection in Europe for its technology originating in China, and it may not be long before some of the new technology comes from its Liverpool headquarters. Whilst Chery's European patent filing numbers do not yet match those of other Chinese EV giants, these will no doubt come in the next few years.

With the potential for a significant number of highly skilled jobs being created by Chery, it should be a positive addition to the Liverpool and broader UK economy. As a hub for engineers, technicians, and innovators in the EV market, this HQ could set up Liverpool as the go-to city in the UK for other EV companies as well as various associated companies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.