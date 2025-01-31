Finding and retrieving good quality patent data from patent offices can be as elusive as the Wizard himself. In the UK, we welcome the UKIPO launching its modernised One IPO Search tool.

Following the patent filing application transformation - of which, we were thrilled to be part of by testing and filing the first IPO One application - last week saw the launch of the IPO's new search tool for patents, making searching for information easier and more straightforward. Many of the Murgitroyd team have tried the tool and the interface and by all accounts the breadth of search and ease of access will ensure it's going to be Popular. No doubt if you are an inventor, a patent attorney or a CTO you may have already bookmarked it!

Retirement of IPSUM

The previous search tool IPSUM launched way back in 2011. At that time, over 13 years' ago the provision and access it provided was indeed a significant stride forward, a step change in the provision of patent data and materials. For the first time providing online access to UK patent data for free. But just as No One Mourns the Wicked, there is no protracted swansong for IPSUM (Dear Old IPShiz), no long drawn out goodbye, no dual running – just a straight swap, Thank Goodness, and the new search is available here.

Benefits of One IPO Search

Advantages to One IPO Search include additional functionality within the search terms and a greater range of searching query options. A Gravity Defying departure from the offering in the previous IPSUM search which was limited to a search of cases on the UK patent register by patent/patent application number.

From our first look, the fully flexible searching by key word is great to have – searchable both by parties – inventor, applicant, representative agent and also within the specification – so keyword searching in title, abstract, claims, description. Additionally, you can also search for IPC classification on the new One IPO Search.

Patents can be searched by type – for example searching for Green channel entries from a particular applicant or with another search term is now available, as well as licences of right. SPCs (Supplementary Protection Certificates) dating back to 1998 are available.

The output of the search can now be displayed in charts and graphs with just one click – What Is This Search Feeling? - visually bringing the UKIPO data and results to life in a way that will assist those looking for the detail and the story in the data or patent number listings generated.

Anyone claiming to be A Sentimental Man and longing for days of a print patent journal can create and customise journal data based on date ranges and the event type entered in the journal.

Watch this space for further additions to the service ... although we may be waiting a little longer than One Short Day. Later this year, we are set to see saved search options. APIs for bulk data access and processing are also on their way.

Most exciting perhaps, will be the integration of trade mark and design searches at the UKIPO within the One IPO search tool and platform set for 2026.

The One IPO Wizard and I

It's fair to say that the One IPO Search project has really got us Dancing Through Life. Having listened to users and partnering with applicants and representatives and those within the IP industry, this new tool demonstrates the commitment of the UKIPO to its users and to providing easy to access data and insights.

