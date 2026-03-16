Podcast: When David Met Goliath—Episode 1: Why Lawyers Who Ignore AI Risk Becoming Dinosaurs

"When David met Goliath" provides a podcasting platform for candid conversations between seemingly polar opposites: leaders of established industry giants and the founders of the disruptive start-ups challenging their status quo.

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"When David met Goliath" provides a podcasting platform for candid conversations between seemingly polar opposites: leaders of established industry giants and the founders of the disruptive start-ups challenging their status quo.

In our first episode, host Narry Singh is joined by Rob Beard, a seasoned Chief Legal Officer whose career spans global businesses including Mastercard, Micron, and Coherent.

From an early decision to move away from litigation towards deal-making, Rob shares how a mindset focused on building value, not just managing risk, has shaped his approach to leadership. He reflects on pivotal moments navigating complex regulatory challenges and explains why the best lawyers are business leaders first, applying legal judgment in service of commercial outcomes.

Narry and Rob also explore the growing impact of AI on legal work, analyzing both the promise and the practical realities. Rob offers a candid view on how large organizations can work more effectively with start-ups, why "humans in the loop" still matter, and how AI can augment legal teams rather than replace them.

This first episode sets the stage for our next instalment in a fortnight, where the startup perspective on the legal world takes center stage with Eudia founder Omar Haroun.

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Subscribe to When David Met Goliath on your podcast app of choice to catch the full series, and never miss an insight on how incumbents and insurgents are reshaping the future of business.

Learn more about our When David Met Goliath podcast series here.

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