7 November 2025

Tech 10 – Episode 8: Cybersecurity And AI Risk (Video)

The Tech 10 video series explores the key questions driving technological change and innovation today.

Across 10 episodes in 2025, we bring the future of technology to the forefront of the boardroom agenda, homing in on the hottest trending topics – from AI to tech modernisation, cybersecurity and privacy to data foundations.

To help business leaders shape a competitive advantage in 2025, we bring insights from industry experts, colleagues, clients, and real-world case studies to redefine how technology in its many forms is being harnessed as a driver of growth, innovation, and resilience.

In our eighth episode, Partner and Managing Director Tim Roberts is joined by AlixPartners Senior Advisor Jon Rigby. They discuss how corporates and investors should think about handling existing and emerging cyber risks, the role played by AI in creating new threats, and its role in defending and mitigating those risks.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

