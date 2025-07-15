S5:E11 – From Tram Parts To AI: Toby Bridges On The Future Of Supply Chains (Video)

Video summary

n this episode of 'Fear Less, Do More', host Gill Hunter has a future-focused conversation with Toby Bridges, CEO of NBT Group – a North East family business with a remarkable 117 year legacy. From humble beginnings as a tram parts supplier to a cutting edge provider of supply chain management and AI driven solutions, Toby shares the journey and evolution of NBT, and why he aims to create a world where technology reduces inefficiency, giving people time back.

