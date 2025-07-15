S5:E11 – From Tram Parts To AI: Toby Bridges On The Future Of Supply Chains (Video)

We will protect and help your business as if it were our own. We do this by providing a clear way forward and by giving you an opinion rather than just a list of legal options.
n this episode of 'Fear Less, Do More', host Gill Hunter
has a future-focused conversation with Toby Bridges, CEO of NBT
Group – a North East family business with a remarkable 117
year legacy. From humble beginnings as a tram parts supplier to a
cutting edge provider of supply chain management and AI driven
solutions, Toby shares the journey and evolution of NBT, and why he
aims to create a world where technology reduces inefficiency,
giving people time back.
