Meet The Team – Max Miliffe

Here we introduce Max Miliffe, data protection specialist in our Intellectual Property, Data Protection and Technology team.

Can you share with us a little bit about your role and a typical day?

I am a data protection specialist in the Intellectual Property, Data Protection and Technology Team. A typical day for me involves talking to our retained virtual privacy officer (VPO) clients about any queries they have, drafting policies and data sharing agreements, or carrying out data protection audits. I very often advise clients on how to deal with individual data rights, such as the right of access, or how to deal with data breaches. I have also recently worked with public authorities to deal with freedom of information requests.

Why did you specialise in (your area of) law?

Working in data protection was a happy accident – I started working at Stephens Scown in an administrative role within the team. I worked closely with the data protection team and found the area to be interesting and far wider reaching than I first thought. When the opportunity arose to undertake the practitioner's certificate in data protection, I jumped at the chance.

What do you love most about your role?

When a client comes to us with a complex issue that they're not quite sure how to deal with, it's always rewarding to see that sigh of relief when we can say that we will take on all the hard work for them. It's nice to know that our expertise can make a real difference to our clients – like allowing them to continue with their work without worrying about complicated legal issues.

How do you spend your time outside of work?

Outside of work I try to spend as much time as possible with friends and family. I enjoy watching the formula1 wherever possible and going out for a run (especially with the weather getting warmer!).

If you weren't a lawyer, what you be and why?

As I sit writing this, the sun is shining outside, so that may be affecting my answer here. Something outdoors would be a good job – taking groups of people out paddleboarding has always seemed like a fun thing to do!

What does it mean to work for Stephens Scown, what makes us different?

It's the people that make Stephens Scown a great place to work for me. My friends and colleagues at work are always positive and supportive. The firm push for everyone to grow and develop through their careers. It's thanks to this ethos and the supportive people around me that Stephens Scown helped me to start CILEX at the beginning of 2024 – this is an alternative route into law which will lead to me being a legal executive when I finish.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.