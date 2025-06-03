Housing Ombudsman Releases Latest Spotlight Report On Repairs And Maintenance

The Housing Ombudsman has released its latest Spotlight report titled "Repairing Trust".

The report sets out that the causes for repeated failings include an absence of records on properties, physical and mental health needs being missed, temporary fixes rather than permanent repairs, and trends of poor diagnosis, delays and quality assurance. The Housing Ombudsman highlights the need to modernise maintenance operations and end some poor practices.

Based on a review of hundreds of cases and over 3,000 responses to a call for evidence, the report sets out the following data:

A 474% increase in complaints concerning substandard living conditions between 2019-20 to 2024-25. Of these complaints, 72% have been identified as stemming from poor practice.

Repairs and maintenance accounted for 45% of complaints in 2024-25.

£3.4 million compensation orders made in relation to poor living conditions in 2024-25.

Within the report, the Housing Ombudsman highlighted that social landlords spent a record £9 billion on repairs and maintenance in 2023-24. The report also provides examples of good practice by landlords in cases of relationship management, communication, and in helping distressed residents.

Richard Blakeway commented:

"The Government's commitment to quality social housing is apparent and we encourage it to act as an enabler. This requires a review of funding arrangements as well as addressing the imbalance of power between resident and landlord through a national resident body, protected in statute, to increase accountability and resident voice."

Landlord Recommendations

The Housing Ombudsman has also made recommendations for landlords, including:

Cultural shift: The report advocates for a cultural transformation within the sector, identifying the need for empathetic communication and transparency. This highlights language as a key role, emphasising to avoid impersonal language about residents' homes.

Predictive maintenance models: The value of transitioning from a reactive to a predictive maintenance model. By anticipating issues before they escalate, landlords can enhance efficiency and service quality. This can provide more timely and effective repairs.

Strengthening relationships: Improving and modernising relationship management with both contractors and residents will lead to better communication and quicker resolutions. This will result in a more satisfactory experience for all parties involved.

Code of Conduct: Creating and promoting a Code of Conduct for all staff and contractors entering residents' homes would set clear expectations, further building trust and accountability.

The phased introduction of Awaab's Law in October will present both challenges and opportunities for the social housing sector. Effective planning, staffing, communication, procurement practices, and knowledge management will be key to being best prepared for the upcoming changes.

The full report can be reviewed here Spotlight report on repairs and maintenance - repairing trust

