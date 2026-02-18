ARTICLE
18 February 2026

FX Weekly Forecast: Trump's Fed Nominee To Propel USD To Fresh Lows?

IG
IR Global

Contributor

IR Global logo
IR Global is a multi-disciplinary professional services network that provides legal, accountancy and financial advice to both companies and individuals around the world. Our membership consists of the highest quality boutique and mid-sized firms who service the mid-market. Firms which are focused on partner led, personal service and have extensive cross border experience.
Explore Firm Details
A clear US dollar selling bias emerged last week as US President Donald Trump's Greenland tariff threats triggered a ‘sell-America' trade, amid concerns his combative approach to foreign policy could alienate US allies and trade partners.
United Kingdom International Law
Amanda Dunn (Currencies Direct)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Amanda Dunn (Currencies Direct)’s articles from IR Global are most popular:
  • with Inhouse Counsel
  • in United Kingdom

Written by Matthew Andrews

A clear US dollar selling bias emerged last week as US President Donald Trump's Greenland tariff threats triggered a 'sell-America' trade, amid concerns his combative approach to foreign policy could alienate US allies and trade partners.

Read more

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Amanda Dunn (Currencies Direct)
Amanda Dunn (Currencies Direct)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More