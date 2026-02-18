FX Weekly Forecast: Trump's Fed Nominee To Propel USD To Fresh Lows?

A clear US dollar selling bias emerged last week as US President Donald Trump's Greenland tariff threats triggered a ‘sell-America' trade, amid concerns his combative approach to foreign policy could alienate US allies and trade partners.

Matthew Andrews

