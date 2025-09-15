ARTICLE
15 September 2025

Tariff Tracker Copper Tariffs

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

50% tariff on all imports of "semi-finished copper products and intensive copper derivative products" as listed in the Annex to Proclamation 10962...
United Kingdom International Law
Jonathan Cross,Hilary Lau,Danielle MacGillivray
+4 Authors
Legal basis:Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962

Scope:All countries

Effective date:  1 August 2025

Tariff rate

  • 50% tariff on all imports of “semi-finished copper products and intensive copper derivative products” as listed in the Annex to Proclamation 10962, effective as of 12:01 a.m. (EST) on August 1, 2025.
  • The 50% tariff is additive; it applies in addition to any other applicable duties and charges, except as indicated. For example, the non-copper content of any imported articles is subject to the Reciprocal Tariffs and Fentanyl Tariffs, as applicable, in addition to the Copper Tariff.
  • US Customs and Border Protection shall issue guidance requiring “strict compliance” with declaration requirements for copper content in imported goods and outlining penalties for non-compliance, eg, monetary penalties, loss of import privileges, criminal liability.
  • The Secretary of Commerce will, within 90 days (by October 28, 2025), establish a process for including additional “derivative copper articles”; the designation of derivative articles is intended to combat attempts to circumvent the copper tariffs.
  • The Proclamation contemplates the imposition of a “phased universal import duty” on refined copper, subject to further investigation and reporting by the Secretary of Commerce by June 30, 2026, as follows: 15% starting on January 1, 2027; 30% starting on January 1, 2028

Carve-outs

  • The Proclamation excludes copper products that were investigated by the Secretary of Commerce in the Section 232 investigation, eg, refined copper. As a result, refined copper and copper input materials (such as copper ores, concentrates, mattes, cathodes, and anodes) and copper scrap are exempt from the 50% tariff.
  • If a product is subject to both the Copper Tariff and the Automotive Tariff, then the tariff applicable to that product is the Automotive Tariff only.
  • Public reports suggest that Apple, Inc. products made in India may not be subject to the Copper Tariff.

