Confidence In Economy Among Wealthy Britons Falls To Record Low

Confidence among high-net-worth individuals in the UK has hit a record low, dropping from 84% to 48% in six months, according to the Saltus Wealth Index Report. High taxation, particularly inheritance tax, is a major concern, prompting many to consider leaving the UK.

Featuring in This is Money and The Daily Mail, Private Wealth Partner Stephen Abletshauser commented on the decrease of wealthy Britons confidence in the UK, stating that "Business in Britain desperately needs material incentives to new and existing international and local wealth generators in such a mobile world where electronic meetings became routine during Covid."

