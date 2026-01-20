Shepherd And Wedderburn Appoints Sam Jones As A Director In Its Employment Law Team

The Employment Law specialist Sam Jones has joined the Scotland-headquartered UK law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn. He will be based in the firm's Aberdeen office.

The appointment comes at a time of rapid growth for S+W's Employment team in Aberdeen. Sam joins from Burness Paull, from where partners Tricia Walker and Andrew Knight also joined the firm 18 months ago. Martyna Proczek also joined the Aberdeen Employment team from the magic circle law firm, Clifford Chance, around 12 months ago.

Sam has very broad experience of both contentious and non-contentious work, including complex strategic projects, across many sectors, particularly in the Energy sector. He is an expert in marine and seafarer employment issues – a distinctive legal area that frequently has an international dimension and on which he has advised several large multinationals. He also has extensive experience of Employment Tribunal advocacy, both north and south of the border.

Sam said, "I am delighted to be joining S+W at a time of significant investment and growth in the firm's presence in the Aberdeen market. I look forward to once again working with two of the leading Employment lawyers in the north-east of Scotland, Tricia Walker and Andrew Knight, to service clients in the North East of Scotland and beyond."

Tricia Walker, Partner in the Employment team, said, "Sam's appointment was driven by our rapid expansion in Aberdeen, and the wider growth of S+W's Employment team. This reflects the scope of our ambition. Many HR professionals in Aberdeen already know Sam, and his excellent reputation is very well deserved. He is a savvy and tenacious Employment Tribunal litigator. Those wishing to hear from Sam can come along to our Employment Law Conference on the 14 April at the Marcliffe Hotel. We look forward to connecting with lots of the Aberdeen HR community there."

On 14 April, the S+W team will host an Employment Law Conference at the Marcliffe hotel. The keynote speaker is Caspar Glyn KC, who is the chair of the Employment Lawyers Association and one of the UK's leading employment law advocates. Caspar is known for his engaging presentation style and, alongside others, he will provide a comprehensive review of recent case law developments with commentary, and tips, on how to cope with the host of employment law legislative changes that are coming down the tracks. Tickets for the event on 14 April are available now with "early bird" rates available until the end of January.

