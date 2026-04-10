High Court Clarifies Approach To Suicide Conclusions In Inquests In Toogood V HM Senior Coroner For Somerset (7 April 2026)

The High Court has recently considered how coroners should approach conclusions of suicide, particularly in cases where there is no clear evidence of a person’s...

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The High Court has recently considered how coroners should approach conclusions of suicide, particularly in cases where there is no clear evidence of a person’s intention, such as a note or statement.

The decision in Toogood v HM Senior Coroner for Somerset provides helpful clarification for families navigating the inquest process, especially where there are concerns about how a conclusion has been reached.

What is required for a conclusion of suicide?

In England and Wales, a coroner can only conclude that a person died by suicide if they are satisfied of two things:

That the person carried out the act which led to their death; and

That they intended to end their life when doing so.

Both elements must be proven on the “balance of probabilities”, meaning it is more likely than not that this was the case.

The background to the case

Mr Toogood was found deceased at his home in 2024, having suffered a fatal shotgun wound. He was inside a locked property at the time.

Although he had not expressed any clear suicidal thoughts to family or medical professionals, there was evidence that he had recently been struggling with his mental health, including low mood and anxiety. Medical evidence obtained during the inquest did not indicate that he lacked mental capacity at the time of his death.

The Coroner ultimately concluded that Mr Toogood had died by suicide.

The family’s challenge

Mr Toogood’s family challenged this conclusion in the High Court. They argued that:

There was not enough evidence to show that he intended to end his life;

His mental health may have affected his ability to form that intention; and

An accidental discharge of the shotgun could not be ruled out.

They suggested that a more appropriate conclusion would have been one where the intention behind the death remained unclear.

What did the High Court decide?

The High Court rejected the challenge and upheld the Coroner’s conclusion.

The Court confirmed that coroners are allowed to draw reasonable conclusions based on all the available evidence, even where there is no direct proof of intention (such as a suicide note).

Importantly, the Court stated that:

A coroner does not need to rule out every possible alternative explanation, particularly if those explanations are unlikely or speculative;

Intention can be inferred from the nature of the act itself, especially where the act would normally be expected to result in death; and

The overall question for the coroner is what most likely happened, based on all the evidence available.

Why is this case important?

This decision reinforces a number of key points that are important for families:

A conclusion of suicide can still be reached even if there is no direct evidence of intention;

Coroners are entitled to rely on circumstantial evidence and draw reasonable inferences; and

Challenging a coroner’s decision in the High Court can be difficult, as the legal threshold is high. A decision will usually only be overturned if it is one that no reasonable coroner could have reached.

The case also confirms that coroners are not required to disprove every possible alternative explanation before reaching a conclusion.

What does this mean for families?

Inquests can be particularly distressing where the circumstances of a loved one’s death are unclear or disputed. This case highlights that coroners must carefully consider all the evidence, but they are ultimately required to reach a conclusion on what is most likely to have happened.

For families, this can sometimes mean that a conclusion is reached even where there are unanswered questions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.