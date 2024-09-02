A volunteer Community First Responder for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAMB) has been named the Horsham Resident of the Month for August.

Hilary Harrold has been responding to emergencies in her voluntary role for over 16 years, administering lifesaving care in the minutes before the arrival of ambulance crews.

Community First Responders are provided with training to respond to emergencies in the areas where they live or work.

Organised by the West Sussex County Times and sponsored by Horsham solicitors DMH Stallard, the Resident of the Month Award recognises people in the community for their outstanding achievements and contributions to society.

Nigel Winter is a partner in the Family Team at DMH Stallard and met Hilary this week to present her with a special certificate.

Nigel said:

"Hilary's role is absolutely crucial, giving people immediate care in the first vital minutes following an emergency.

"Hilary's official job title is Community First Responder, but I'm calling her a community superstar for the service she provides to people in the Horsham area."

Community First Responders make a huge difference to the lives of the people they serve each day, working alongside SECAMB's ambulance crews in caring for some of the most seriously-ill and injured patients.

Malcolm Legg, Community Resilience Lead for the South East Coast Ambulance Service, said:

"Hilary not only responds as a Community First Responder over 32 hours each month, but also carries out many more hours supporting the local community with the maintenance of the public access defibrillators in the area.

"She also commits more time as the local team leader, supporting other volunteers and arranging with her husband, Marc, continuing professional development events to enhance the skills of not only Horsham colleagues but other teams in the area.

"Hilary gives her time, expertise and knowledge freely to the benefit of so many and always goes far beyond what is expected of her."

As part of her award, Hilary also receives a complimentary meal for two at a local restaurant.

