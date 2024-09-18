ARTICLE
18 September 2024

Company Group Restructuring And Due Diligence

G
Gherson

Contributor

Gherson logo

Founded in 1988 by Roger Gherson, Gherson Solicitors LLP was first established as a boutique immigration law firm based in London. Now servicing clients across all areas of immigration, international protection and human rights, white collar crime, sanctions, and civil litigation and arbitration, Gherson LLP’s offices continue to expand across Europe.

With over 35 years of experience, Gherson’s expertise extends from meeting the migration needs of international business people and UK-based companies to litigation in all UK jurisdictions and the European Court of Human Rights and the European Court of Justice.

Explore Firm Details
During company restructuring, businesses must consider the impact on their sponsor licence for foreign workers. Sponsor licences are non-transferable, and changes like mergers or ownership shifts may require a new licence. Prompt reporting and maintaining compliance with Home Office requirements are essential.
United Kingdom Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Photo of Gherson  
Authors

What to consider from the Sponsor Licence perspective?

During a complex company restructuring process, any impact on the business's ability to sponsor foreign workers may be accidentally overlooked. However, it is important to be aware of your responsibilities at this time.

Sponsor licences are directly tied to the organisations to which they were originally granted. It means that a sponsor licence cannot be transferred to another (including newly incorporated) organisation during any type of restructuring, i.e. mergers, acquisitions or changes in ownership. Holding a sponsor license requires your organisation to uphold certain responsibilities of due diligence and communication to the Home Office regarding your employment of sponsored workers. Any changes in the structure of your organisation that may affect your sponsored workers' terms and conditions of employment, must be reported within 20 working days of the change.

Instances in which you will be required to notify the Home Office of changes include, but are not limited to, changes to the business's name, involvement in a merger or takeover, insolvency proceedings and substantial changes to the nature of the business.

Some cases may necessitate an application for a new sponsor license. This is most common where there is a change affecting the direct ownership of the organisation, whether through sale of the business as a going concern, or through the replacement of the majority shareholder. If the new owners intend to continue employing the existing sponsored workers or want to employ sponsored workers in the future, they will need to apply for a new sponsor license. To avoid disruption to your sponsored workers' employment it is best to be ready to apply for the new license as soon as the restructuring occurs.

The Home Office can exercise discretion in some cases of restructuring, offering case-specific concessions, where the business can demonstrate that the beneficial owner has not changed. In cases that allow the existing sponsor license to be retained, all responsibilities as a sponsor license holder must be continued without interruption.

It is important to understand the potential of impact on your sponsor license in any instances of restructuring. Regular reviews of the business's corporate structure and how your sponsor licenses are held within this structure, training your staff involved in sponsor license administration in the implications of restructuring and maintaining internal communication channels with the business' general counsel or other staff involved in corporate management, can all ensure continued eligibility to sponsor workers and prevent penalties for potential breaches.

Open communication with both the Home Office and any sponsored employees should be established at an early stage and maintained throughout all corporate transactions. It is recommended to seek specific immigration advice on the implications of a particular corporate transaction, both in terms of sponsor licence compliance and sponsorship of individual workers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Gherson  
Gherson  
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More