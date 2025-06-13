ARTICLE
13 June 2025

Agentic AI

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
Explore Firm Details
In summary, an AI agent is AI which can make complex decisions and do complex tasks with a minimum of human oversight.
United Kingdom Technology
JJ Shaw Shaw and Helen Hart
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

What's pizza got to do with AI? And what's an AI agent?

In summary, an AI agent is AI which can make complex decisions and do complex tasks with a minimum of human oversight.

Back at the start of 2025, Jesse Pollack, CEO of "Base" (Coinbase's Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain), tagged Luna Virtuals in a post on X saying, "I want some pizza". This was all that was needed for Luna's AI agent to place a $50 pizza order, coordinating the transaction through "Agent BYTE" (another fully autonomous AI Agent allowing users to purchase fast-food with crypto).

This created a consumer contract. If it happened in England and Wales, it would raise interesting legal questions – can an AI agent can legally act as "agent" to bind a human "principal" to a contract; and can this actually be enforced under contract law and consumer law. In addition, there are various data protection issues.

AI could be used as an agent in other contexts as well such as opening and closing tickets for an IT helpdesk or recording notes of healthcare appointments and sending out referrals. And it could be linked to a real world item – so for example it might be able to tell you that your fridge isn't cold enough, or that your floor needs hoovering and turn the robot vacuum on.

One area of the use of AI agents is HR – AI can be used not just to eg sift CVs or schedule interviews, but actually to conduct interviews using avatars. It might even be used to score staff for a redundancy exercise. Finally, it can analyse body language or facial expressions. There are several issues here around discrimination and bias – and also how you explain the decisions the agents have made

As ever with new technologies, the law can lag behind. The current law provides a robust framework for addressing these challenges, but it will require careful adaptation to ensure that automation does not erode accountability. As we embrace this new frontier, the lesson is clear: with great (AI-driven) power comes great responsibility – for both businesses and users alike.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of JJ Shaw Shaw
JJ Shaw Shaw
Photo of Helen Hart
Helen Hart
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More