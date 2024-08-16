The Impact Of Separation On The Autistic Child

When a couple separates there are many factors to consider for any child(ren). These will include the living arrangements and whether there needs to be any changes to school or other commitments.

When a couple are separating and they are raising an Autistic child or perhaps multiple child(ren) with additional needs such as Autism and / or ADHD, there will be additional factors to consider.

I recently spoke with Jo Dunne from PIC Training to understand her view of how a separation could impact on a child with Autism;

"Autistic children often rely heavily on routines and predictability. Separation can disrupt these routines, leading to increased anxiety and stress. Moving between two homes can be particularly challenging for autistic children, who may struggle with transitions and changes in environment. Differences in parenting styles and approaches between parents can create confusion and inconsistency, which can impact on the child(ren). The emotional turmoil of separation can exacerbate existing challenges, potentially leading to regression in behaviours. Autistic child(ren) may require additional support to understand and cope with the changes, including clear explanations and consistent communication."

I also asked Jo what parents could do to help an Autistic child(ren) with the changes that will naturally follow when parents separate;

"It is important for parents to work together to minimize the impact of a separation by maintaining consistent routines, clear communication, and a unified approach to parenting. Where possible it is important to try and maintain as much consistency as possible in daily routines. Predictability helps reduce anxiety and stress. It may assist to use simple, direct language to explain the situation. Try to avoid euphemisms and be honest about the changes. Utilise visual schedules and social stories to help the child understand and anticipate changes. Both parents should strive to maintain a consistent approach to parenting; this helps avoid confusion and ensures the child receives consistent support. It is helpful for autistic child(ren) to provide reassurance and emotional support. Parents could consider seeking support from therapists or counsellors who specialise in autism to help the child(ren) navigate their emotions and the changes in their environment."

Jo and I recently recorded a Podcast together called Autism and Family Law and this can be found here.

