Rise In Domestic Abuse Cases Where No Police Action Is Taken

It is increasingly common for victims of domestic abuse to have their police investigation closed against their wishes due to "evidential difficulties", a Sky News investigation has found. Experts say this has a profoundly negative impact on victims' safety.

Within Family Law we deal with individuals who have been a victim of domestic abuse and we are acutely aware of the impact it has on the individual and the wider family, particularly any children. Our clients can often be dealing with the Police in respect of criminal proceedings, and as this report states there is an increase in cases being closed without a prosecution being finalised.

The Family Courts can work alongside criminal remedies, or, offer an alternative to victims of domestic abuse. The Family Courts have a range of Protective Orders that can be used. Family proceedings have a different (and lower) burden of proof than within the criminal courts. In family proceedings the burden of proof is based on the 'balance of probabilities' whereas in criminal proceedings, the burden of proof is much higher and must be proved 'beyond all reasonable doubt'.

Family protective orders can help protect victims if the high evidential standard of proof for criminal proceedings is not met, or where a perpetrator has been found not guilty in the criminal courts.

The orders available to the Family Court include:

Non-Molestation Orders

A civil court order preventing someone from contacting you or coming near you. A breach is a criminal offence.

An order to prevent a person/parent from doing something, for example, removing children from another parent's care.

An order to prevent someone living in your property or accessing the property and surrounding area.

An order to protect a child from immediate harm.

