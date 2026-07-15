Pay Attention - Episode 21: Northern Ireland? It’s Complicated (Podcast)

Northern Ireland's unique legal position following Brexit creates an unexpectedly complex question regarding EU employment law. Does the Pay Transparency Directive apply to employers...

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This week, Pay Attention heads to Northern Ireland. Although the UK left the EU, Northern Ireland occupies a unique legal and constitutional position, raising an unexpectedly tricky question: does the Pay Transparency Directive apply there?

Northern Ireland presents perhaps the biggest legal puzzle of the Pay Transparency Directive.

Employment law is devolved. The UK has left the EU. But Article 2 means the story doesn’t end there.

Joined by Leeanne Armstrong from Lewis Silkin’s Belfast office, Tom Heys and David Lorimer explore what Article 2 actually says, why lawyers disagree about what it means, how Northern Ireland’s own gender pay gap proposals fit into the picture, and, most importantly, what employers should be doing while the lawyers continue to disagree.

It’s an episode about constitutional law, equality law, Brexit and pay transparency. Surprisingly, it all makes sense. Mostly.

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