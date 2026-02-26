The Work Agenda 2026 Podcast Series: Episode 02 – The Inside Job: Tackling Insider Threats And AI-driven Data Risks

Technical defences alone won't stop misuse, error or rogue insiders. From careless clicks to malicious insiders, employees remain the most likely source of data compromise.

We unpack how everyday access rights and behaviours, including misuse of AI systems, become high impact breaches/risk incidents, and what "appropriate" security measures really mean in practice. Expect clear guidance on what good governance means, risk assessment, when and how to notify data regulators (around the world) and data subjects, and how to close incidents well to reduce repeat risk.

