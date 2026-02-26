ARTICLE
26 February 2026

The Work Agenda 2026 Podcast Series: Episode 02 – The Inside Job: Tackling Insider Threats And AI-driven Data Risks

Lewis Silkin

Technical defences alone won't stop misuse, error or rogue insiders. From careless clicks to malicious insiders...
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Bryony Long and Alexander Milner-Smith
Technical defences alone won't stop misuse, error or rogue insiders. From careless clicks to malicious insiders, employees remain the most likely source of data compromise.

We unpack how everyday access rights and behaviours, including misuse of AI systems, become high impact breaches/risk incidents, and what "appropriate" security measures really mean in practice. Expect clear guidance on what good governance means, risk assessment, when and how to notify data regulators (around the world) and data subjects, and how to close incidents well to reduce repeat risk.

This podcast forms part of a series captured live at the event, you can explore the rest of the series below or via Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Bryony Long
Alexander Milner-Smith
