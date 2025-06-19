ARTICLE
19 June 2025

Pay Attention Episode 13: Is Denmark Already Løn-done On Pay Transparency? (Podcast)

Tom Heys and David Lorimer
With gender pay gap reporting already in place for over a decade, Denmark might seem ahead of the curve on pay transparency. But how much still needs to change under the new EU Directive? In this episode, we are joined by Yvonne Fredericksen of Norrbom Vinding to explore the Danish model, its flexicurity foundations, and whether employers are truly "løn-done" with pay transparency—or just getting started.

Tom Heys
David Lorimer
