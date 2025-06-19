Pay Attention Episode 13: Is Denmark Already Løn-done On Pay Transparency? (Podcast)

With gender pay gap reporting already in place for over a decade, Denmark might seem ahead of the curve on pay transparency. But how much still needs to change under the new EU Directive? In this episode, we are joined by Yvonne Fredericksen of Norrbom Vinding to explore the Danish model, its flexicurity foundations, and whether employers are truly "løn-done" with pay transparency—or just getting started.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.