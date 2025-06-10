Employment: To The Point

This May 2025 edition takes a look at the UK Supreme Court judgment on the definition of "sex" in the Equality Act 2010 and the EHRC's interim guidance on its practical implications as well as the sweeping changes to the UK immigration system in the pipeline following publication of the Immigration White Paper. We consider the global approach to DEI with a change in stance from the US, the changes to immigration laws in the UAE and the new obligations under the forthcoming EU Pay Transparency Directive. We also include our usual round-up of news, our UK and EU horizon scanners and information on forthcoming events.

UK Supreme Court judgment on the meaning of sex in the Equality Act 2010 and the interim EHRC guidance

Navigating Shifting Sands: The retreat from diversity pledges and the UK business landscape

Immigration White Paper indicates huge changes for UK sponsors – what does this mean for employers?

UAE Immigration: The impact of relaxed laws, talent influx and the strain on the job market

International Update: New obligations for pay transparency – What companies should know now

What else you should know

EHRC Consultation to update its Code of Practice

The EHRC has published its consultation to update its Code of Practice for services, public functions and associations following the Supreme Court's For Women Scotland judgment. The EHRC has made a number of technical amendments to its draft Code of Practice and is seeking views on whether the updates outlined in the consultation clearly articulate the practical implications of the judgment and enable those who will use the Code to understand, and comply with, the Equality Act 2010. The consultation closes on 30 June 2025.

Employers have been asking whether the EHRC's Employment Code of Practice will also be updated following the Supreme Court's judgment. We have been told that: "The services Code of Practice is one of a range of statutory and non-statutory guidance the EHRC will be working to update, following the Supreme Court's judgment on the definition of sex in the Equality Act 2010. In due course this will include an Employment Code of Practice."

Call for Evidence on Equality Law Issues

The Government has published a call for evidence seeking feedback on areas of existing equality legislation and possible equality law reform. The evidence gathered will help to shape the forthcoming Equality (Race and Disability) Bill. The call for evidence is wide ranging and includes seeking views on:

The prevalence of pay discrimination on the basis of race and disability.

on the basis of race and disability. Making the right to equal pay effective for ethnic minority and disabled people.

effective for ethnic minority and disabled people. Measures to ensure that outsourcing of services can no longer be used by employers to avoid paying equal pay.

can no longer be used by employers to avoid paying equal pay. Improving the enforcement of equal pay rights by establishing an Equal Pay Regulatory and Enforcement Unit, with the involvement of trade unions. Government is considering ways a new unit could strengthen equal pay provisions, whether by building on the Equality and Human Rights Commission's existing role or through new functions.

by establishing an Equal Pay Regulatory and Enforcement Unit, with the involvement of trade unions. Government is considering ways a new unit could strengthen equal pay provisions, whether by building on the Equality and Human Rights Commission's existing role or through new functions. Improving pay transparency . Government is looking to build evidence before deciding whether changes in this area would be appropriate.

. Government is looking to build evidence before deciding whether changes in this area would be appropriate. Strengthening protections against combined discrimination. Dual discrimination in s14 of the Equality Act 2010 has never been brought into force despite repeated calls from Women and Equalities Committee.

in s14 of the Equality Act 2010 has never been brought into force despite repeated calls from Women and Equalities Committee. Ensuring the Public Service Equality Duty is met by all parties exercising public functions.

is met by all parties exercising public functions. Creating and maintaining workplaces and working conditions free from harassment .

. Commencing the socio-economic duty in England. It has already been commenced in Scotland and Wales and will apply to specified public authorities when making strategic decisions.

The call for evidence closes on 30 June 2025.

