4 April 2025

All In A Day's Work: Neonatal Care & Leave (Podcast)

In this month's episode, Jo Boxhall and Alex Harper are following the introduction of the new right to neonatal leave and neonatal pay.
In this month's episode, Jo Boxhall and Alex Harper are following the introduction of the new right to neonatal leave and neonatal pay. They're looking at who this right applies to, what qualifies as neonatal care, the structure of the leave, notification requirements, pay, employee protections, and importantly what employers should do to prepare.

