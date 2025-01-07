PASA Publishes Data Scoring Guidance

The Pensions Administration Standards Association has published finalised guidance on data scoring, designed to support trustees and providers in achieving higher data standards ahead of pension dashboards implementation.

It emphasises the importance of:

Conducting relevant and targeted data testing to reflect true data quality.

Building consistency across the industry to enable data comparison and understanding.

Ensuring trustees can evidence data quality improvements and maintain transparency with rectification plans.

Avoiding delays in data testing, even during ongoing rectification projects, to uphold accountability.

The PASA guidance stresses that regular testing and scoring should remain a top priority for trustees, and that effective data scoring drives efficiency, automation, consistency and an enhanced member experience.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.