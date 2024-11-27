ARTICLE
27 November 2024

Pension Changes In The Budget

NR
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong

Contributor

Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong logo
Explore Firm Details
The October 2024 UK Budget introduces inheritance tax on unused pension funds and death benefits from April 2027, removes the overseas pension transfer charge exemption for the EEA, and maintains the triple lock with a 4.1% State Pension increase.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Photo of Lesley Browning
Photo of Shane O'Reilly
Authors

The Chancellor presented her maiden Budget on October 30, 2024. There are several noteworthy developments for pensions.

Inheritance tax

  • Unused pension funds and lump sum death benefits payable from registered pension schemes will be treated as falling within an individual's estate and will be potentially liable to inheritance tax (IHT) from April 6, 2027. The only exceptions will be dependant's scheme pension and charity lump sum death benefit.
  • Personal representatives will feed information about the deceased's estate into a new online calculator and send a report to the scheme administrator. The administrator will then calculate how much IHT is payable and pay it directly from the pension scheme.
  • It appears that group life policies will remain outside the scope of IHT, but this is not expressly stated.

A consultation on these changes will run until January 22, 2025.

Overseas transfer charges

  • Currently, transfers from a registered pension schemes to qualifying recognised overseas pension schemes established in the EEA or Gibraltar are excluded from the 25 per cent overseas transfer charge, provided certain conditions are met. This exclusion has been removed for transfers requested from October 30, 2024.
  • The regulatory regime for overseas pension schemes established in the EEA and Gibraltar will be aligned with that for other overseas pension schemes from April 6, 2025.

State pension

The triple lock was maintained, with the basic and new State pension set to increase by 4.1 per cent from April 6, 2025. This means the weekly amount of new State pension will rise from £221.20 in 2024/25 to £230.25 in 2025/26.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Employment Law and Labour Law
Authors
Photo of Lesley Browning
Lesley Browning
Photo of Shane O'Reilly
Shane O'Reilly
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More