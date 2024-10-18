Welcome to the fifth episode in our Sustainability Insights ... in conversation series.

Does responsible investment have a meaningful impact on real world problems?

In this episode, Simon Witney and Tom Gosling, Visiting Senior Fellow in the Law School at London School Economics and co-author of "Does Sustainable Investing Work?", discuss the role of the public and private markets in delivering real world change.

The conversation explores how responsible investment can improve risk-adjusted returns, align values, and mitigate real world problems.

We hope you enjoy the conversation

