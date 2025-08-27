Back-To-School And Separation: Starting Divorce Proceedings In The UK

The end of summer often brings reflection. For some couples, the holidays have highlighted long-standing issues, and the decision to separate has become clear. If you've decided to divorce over the summer, the start of the school year can be a natural time to begin making practical changes and seeking legal advice.

At Herrington Carmichael, we understand that taking the first step can feel overwhelming. Our experienced family solicitors are here to guide you through the process with clarity, compassion and professionalism.

First Steps in the Divorce Process: What You Need to Know

Starting the divorce process can feel daunting, but breaking it down into manageable steps can help you move forward with clarity and confidence.

1. Child Arrangements – Putting Children First

If you have children, their wellbeing will naturally be at the heart of every decision. September brings new routines, and it's important to agree on school drop-offs, pick-ups, and communication with their other parent. A clear pattern and child-focused approach will set the tone for a more effective co-parenting relationship.

Creating a parenting plan can help set clear expectations around contact, holidays, decision-making and communication. We can assist you in drafting a plan that works for both parents and supports your child's needs.

2. Get Informed – Book an Initial Consultation

Understanding your rights and responsibilities is key. Whether it's child arrangements, financial matters or cohabitation concerns, early legal advice can help you make informed decisions and avoid unnecessary conflict.

Speaking with a solicitor early on allows you to explore your options and plan your next steps. We offer no-obligation initial meeting where you can ask questions, share concerns and begin building a strategy that works for you. Call us to book an initial fixed-fee meeting and one of our solicitors will be pleased to discuss and advise you of your options.

3. Consider Mediation – Non-Court Dispute Resolution

Mediation can be a helpful way to resolve issues without going to court. It encourages open dialogue and can lead to more amicable outcomes, especially when children are involved. If you think this is right for you and your partner, our in-house mediator, Paul Wild, will be happy to offer an initial phone call.

4. Seeking Emotional Support – Your Wellbeing

Separation can be emotionally challenging. Alongside legal advice, many clients find it helpful to seek emotional support through counselling or family therapy. Taking care of your wellbeing is an important part of navigating this transition.

5. Preparing for Divorce – What Financial Documents You'll Need

Begin collecting financial information, such as income details, capital and pension assets, debts and expenses. This will be useful when discussing financial settlements and helps your solicitor give you tailored advice. You can see here what disclosure we ask for with Form E.

Why Herrington Carmichael Is the Right Family Law Firm for You

We know that every family is different. Our team takes the time to listen and provide advice that's practical, realistic and sensitive to your circumstances. Whether you're ready to start divorce proceedings or simply want to explore your options, we're here to help.

Ready to talk?

If you've decided to separate and want to understand what comes next, contact us today to arrange your initial consultation. Let us help you move forward with confidence.

If you're not ready to speak with a solicitor just yet, you can explore our family law resources (including articles, podcasts and case studies) for more information on divorce, parenting plans, financial settlements and more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.